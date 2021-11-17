Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision





Annual consumer price inflation was unchanged in October from September 2021, at 5%.

Statistics South Africa says the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0,2% month on month in October.

Average prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.9% from September to October, reflecting the biggest monthly increase since April this year.

Is the Reserve Bank going to buckle under pressure and raise interest rates on Thursday? asks Bruce Whitfield.

It would be the prudent thing to do says George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

He details the many factors the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee will have to take into consideration.

On the one hand you've got an economy that's obviously still struggling... and trying to recoup what's lost not only from riots but lockdowns, etcetera... On the other hand you've got central banks around the world that are lifting rates, an inflation theme that is permeating most countries around the world including South Africa, albeit that ours is quite contained. In fact we're sitting in an odd situation where our inflation rate at the moment is lower than that of the US. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

That aside, we need to keep an element of competitiveness in so far as interest rates are concerned and I think the Reserve Bank is mindful of that. Not doing so potentially leaves things like the currency a little more vulnerable to an economic shock should it arise, or susceptible to bouts of rand weakness which would be unhelpful in the longer term. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

I don't envy the MPC tomorrow - I think they've got quite a tough call to make. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

Even if they decide to raise interest rates by 100 or even 150 basis points, this would not be regarded as particularly contractionary, Glynos says.

The interest rates in South Africa are not the problem - the problem very much rests with government performance, service delivery, fiscal risk... George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

For now I think the Reserve Bank is very much in the 'normalisation of monetary policy' movie, so they'll probably embark on that tomorrow. We're anticipating that they'll move 25 basis points. If it doesn't happen at this meeting it will probably happen next time, but you've got to start that journey and now seems to be as good a time as any. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

