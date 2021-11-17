Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision
Annual consumer price inflation was unchanged in October from September 2021, at 5%.
Statistics South Africa says the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0,2% month on month in October.
RELATED: Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years
Average prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.9% from September to October, reflecting the biggest monthly increase since April this year.
Annual consumer price #inflation was 5,0% in October, unchanged from September. The #CPI increased by 0,2% m/m in October 2021.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) November 17, 2021
Listen here for more: https://t.co/AYnXBdiKQk#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/rqkxBwDlDX
Is the Reserve Bank going to buckle under pressure and raise interest rates on Thursday? asks Bruce Whitfield.
RELATED: 'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'
It would be the prudent thing to do says George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.
He details the many factors the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee will have to take into consideration.
On the one hand you've got an economy that's obviously still struggling... and trying to recoup what's lost not only from riots but lockdowns, etcetera... On the other hand you've got central banks around the world that are lifting rates, an inflation theme that is permeating most countries around the world including South Africa, albeit that ours is quite contained. In fact we're sitting in an odd situation where our inflation rate at the moment is lower than that of the US.George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
That aside, we need to keep an element of competitiveness in so far as interest rates are concerned and I think the Reserve Bank is mindful of that. Not doing so potentially leaves things like the currency a little more vulnerable to an economic shock should it arise, or susceptible to bouts of rand weakness which would be unhelpful in the longer term.George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
I don't envy the MPC tomorrow - I think they've got quite a tough call to make.George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
Even if they decide to raise interest rates by 100 or even 150 basis points, this would not be regarded as particularly contractionary, Glynos says.
The interest rates in South Africa are not the problem - the problem very much rests with government performance, service delivery, fiscal risk...George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
For now I think the Reserve Bank is very much in the 'normalisation of monetary policy' movie, so they'll probably embark on that tomorrow. We're anticipating that they'll move 25 basis points. If it doesn't happen at this meeting it will probably happen next time, but you've got to start that journey and now seems to be as good a time as any.George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
Listen to Glynos' analysis on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_32525602_unrecognizable-woman-checking-a-long-grocery-receipt-leaning-to-a-full-shopping-cart-at-store-.html
More from Business
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available
Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money ShowRead More
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive
"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.Read More
Getting the trains back on track
Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answerRead More
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September.Read More
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand
Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses.Read More
SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m
The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by companies and state employees.Read More
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors
How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.Read More
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results.Read More
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out
'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo.Read More
More from Local
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available
Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money ShowRead More
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive
"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.Read More
Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola regarding body parts found in a fridge in a rented room in Soweto.Read More
SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m
The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by companies and state employees.Read More
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity
The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and pneumonia hospitalised cases at surveillance sentinel sites.Read More
Gauteng Education concerned by rise in kidnapping at schools
Spokesperson Steve Mabona says an 11-year-old girl was taken outside her primary school in Mayfair.Read More
Opinions divided on whether Die Stem should be removed from national anthem
702landers weigh in on comments by the Economic Freedom Fighters that Die Stem should be removed from the national anthem.Read More
Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning
Eskom says it apologises for the inconvenience caused by the power cuts.Read More
SAUS rejects NSFAS 75% pass mark proposal for students to continue being funded
The South African Union of Students secretary-general Lukhanyo Daweti said that they were refusing to accept any policy changes that would exclude the poor.Read More