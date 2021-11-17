Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
The MPC'S SARB decisions on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist
Today at 18:12
Investec's financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Life Healthcare Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : innovation strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Getting the trains back on track Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer 17 November 2021 7:15 PM
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September. 17 November 2021 6:41 PM
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses. 17 November 2021 5:04 PM
View all Business
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
View all Entertainment
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all World
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

17 November 2021 7:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Repo rate
The Money Show
Stats SA
Inflation
Reserve bank
Monetary Policy Committee
Bruce Whitfield
Consumer price inflation
Statistics South Africa
CPI
Consumer Price Index
George Glynos
ETM Analytics
interest rate
MPC
interest rate decision

The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics

Annual consumer price inflation was unchanged in October from September 2021, at 5%.

Statistics South Africa says the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0,2% month on month in October.

RELATED: Producer prices for manufactured goods soar to highest level in 5 years

Average prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 0.9% from September to October, reflecting the biggest monthly increase since April this year.

Is the Reserve Bank going to buckle under pressure and raise interest rates on Thursday? asks Bruce Whitfield.

RELATED: 'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'

It would be the prudent thing to do says George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

He details the many factors the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee will have to take into consideration.

On the one hand you've got an economy that's obviously still struggling... and trying to recoup what's lost not only from riots but lockdowns, etcetera... On the other hand you've got central banks around the world that are lifting rates, an inflation theme that is permeating most countries around the world including South Africa, albeit that ours is quite contained. In fact we're sitting in an odd situation where our inflation rate at the moment is lower than that of the US.

George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

That aside, we need to keep an element of competitiveness in so far as interest rates are concerned and I think the Reserve Bank is mindful of that. Not doing so potentially leaves things like the currency a little more vulnerable to an economic shock should it arise, or susceptible to bouts of rand weakness which would be unhelpful in the longer term.

George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

I don't envy the MPC tomorrow - I think they've got quite a tough call to make.

George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

Even if they decide to raise interest rates by 100 or even 150 basis points, this would not be regarded as particularly contractionary, Glynos says.

The interest rates in South Africa are not the problem - the problem very much rests with government performance, service delivery, fiscal risk...

George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

For now I think the Reserve Bank is very much in the 'normalisation of monetary policy' movie, so they'll probably embark on that tomorrow. We're anticipating that they'll move 25 basis points. If it doesn't happen at this meeting it will probably happen next time, but you've got to start that journey and now seems to be as good a time as any.

George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

Listen to Glynos' analysis on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision




17 November 2021 7:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Repo rate
The Money Show
Stats SA
Inflation
Reserve bank
Monetary Policy Committee
Bruce Whitfield
Consumer price inflation
Statistics South Africa
CPI
Consumer Price Index
George Glynos
ETM Analytics
interest rate
MPC
interest rate decision

More from Business

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive

17 November 2021 8:35 PM

"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting the trains back on track

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans

17 November 2021 6:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand

17 November 2021 5:04 PM

Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m

17 November 2021 3:55 PM

The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by companies and state employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors

17 November 2021 10:28 AM

How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings

16 November 2021 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out

16 November 2021 8:39 PM

'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'

16 November 2021 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive

17 November 2021 8:35 PM

"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge

17 November 2021 4:20 PM

John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola regarding body parts found in a fridge in a rented room in Soweto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU: Company owner used over 1,000 IDs to defraud UIF TERS of over R100m

17 November 2021 3:55 PM

The SIU has on Wednesday told Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa that the Unemployment Insurance Fund was the victim of fraud by companies and state employees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity

17 November 2021 12:54 PM

The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and pneumonia hospitalised cases at surveillance sentinel sites.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Education concerned by rise in kidnapping at schools

17 November 2021 12:48 PM

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says an 11-year-old girl was taken outside her primary school in Mayfair.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Opinions divided on whether Die Stem should be removed from national anthem

17 November 2021 11:49 AM

702landers weigh in on comments by the Economic Freedom Fighters that Die Stem should be removed from the national anthem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning

17 November 2021 11:08 AM

Eskom says it apologises for the inconvenience caused by the power cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAUS rejects NSFAS 75% pass mark proposal for students to continue being funded

17 November 2021 10:47 AM

The South African Union of Students secretary-general Lukhanyo Daweti said that they were refusing to accept any policy changes that would exclude the poor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report

17 November 2021 7:26 AM

Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo

Sport

Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge

Local

Stage 2 rolling power cuts to resume from 2pm today until Saturday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

Rassie Erasmus found guilty of misconduct, banned for two months

17 November 2021 8:19 PM

10 shot dead in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

17 November 2021 8:03 PM

Bureau of Market Research: Black Friday this year is longer, better than in 2020

17 November 2021 7:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA