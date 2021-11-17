Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:10
Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a divident
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Botten - CEO at Spar Group
Today at 18:13
Ozow in R750-million fundraising round led by Tencent
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thomas Pays - CEO at Ozow
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
SA's inflation remains flat as some economists expect repo rate lift-off
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics
Today at 18:48
The story of the South African olive industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Wilkinson - Chairman of SA Olive
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual looks at the plans and the potential alternatives to get rail working again
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - A puzzling case of Capitec's long queues
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Charlie Wright founder of Clean my bed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charlie Wright - Founder at Clean My Bed
No Items to show
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo

17 November 2021 5:23 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Safa
FIFA
Ghana

John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were made in the match.

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has detailed the comprehensive formal complaint made to FIFA on irregularities made by referee Maguette N'Diaye.

Safa is challenging the decision by referee N'Diaye to award Ghana a penalty ending Bafana Bafana's World Cup Dreams.

John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer League general manager and top referee Ace Ncobo.

That report contains 71 major decisions that were made in the match. We focus purely on the major decisions that were either blown for or ignored completely.

Ace Ncobo, Former general manager - Premier Soccer League

We looked at each major decision and allocated it to each of the two teams. The 33 incorrect decisions through the match, 30 of those going against Bafana Bafana and three only going against Ghana.

Ace Ncobo, Former general manager - Premier Soccer League

I could immediately see that South Africa was in danger here.

Ace Ncobo, Former general manager - Premier Soccer League

Listen to the full interview below:





