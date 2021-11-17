Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo
South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has detailed the comprehensive formal complaint made to FIFA on irregularities made by referee Maguette N'Diaye.
Safa is challenging the decision by referee N'Diaye to award Ghana a penalty ending Bafana Bafana's World Cup Dreams.
John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer League general manager and top referee Ace Ncobo.
That report contains 71 major decisions that were made in the match. We focus purely on the major decisions that were either blown for or ignored completely.Ace Ncobo, Former general manager - Premier Soccer League
We looked at each major decision and allocated it to each of the two teams. The 33 incorrect decisions through the match, 30 of those going against Bafana Bafana and three only going against Ghana.Ace Ncobo, Former general manager - Premier Soccer League
I could immediately see that South Africa was in danger here.Ace Ncobo, Former general manager - Premier Soccer League
A comprehensive report related to the FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Bafana Bafana has been handed over the world governing body, FIFA and we now await their next step. #bafanabafana #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/8EcTr1LIlm— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 17, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @BafanaBafana/Twitter
