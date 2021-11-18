1,300 people arrested for cable theft, but our capacity is limited - Transnet





Daily Maverick Business Associate business editor Sasha Planting earlier this week raised concerns about the rate of cable theft and vandalism in the country and the dire effects it has on our railways.

She says that in the 10 days up to 10 November, 55km of copper cable was stolen off Transnet railway lines.

Transnet Freight Rail cancelled 1,190 trains as a direct result of security-related incidents, she added.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Transnet General manager security and forensics Marius Bennett to weigh in on the matter.

We have put in a huge effort in making sure that we can arrest these criminals but the fact of the matter is the problem is much bigger than the capacity that Transnet has. We have thrown a lot onto the problem and our efforts have significantly paid off in a sense that this year 1,300 people have been arrested. Marius Bennett, General manager security and forensics - Transnet

He adds that as Transnet, it doesn't have the mandate to do crime intelligence.

Listen below to the full conversation: