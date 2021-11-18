'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases'
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is deeply concerned about the alleged kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl outside her primary school in Mayfair.
Police are investigating the circumstances around her disappearance.
The department is pleading with anyone who knows where she is to help authorities.
This incident comes in the wake of last month's kidnapping of four brothers in Limpopo who were on their way to school.
With the rise of kidnapping in South Africa, how can we understand and combat kidnapping as well as trafficking in South Africa?
Bongani Bingwa chats to Institute for Security Studies Crime and Justice Information Hub Justice manager Lizette Lancaster to reflect on kidnappings in South Africa.
She says syndicates are targeting people for extortion and protection money have moved to targeting a lot of foreign nationals.
We often see that these kidnappings happen when people are in transit because people are at the most vulnerable at that time. We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnaping cases.Lizette Lancaster, Crime and Justice Information Hub Justice manager - Institute for Security Studies
Listen below to the full conversation:
