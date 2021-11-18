[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words





LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words

Social media is talking after a LLB graduate working as petrol attendant sharing inspiring words goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Siphenkosi Nqoro, 29, who works as a petrol attendant at a Shell garage in Mdantsane, has completed his LLB at the University of Fort Hare. pic.twitter.com/7SKRsWeLV2 — Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) November 16, 2021

