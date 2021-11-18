Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words

18 November 2021 8:13 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog

LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words

Social media is talking after a LLB graduate working as petrol attendant sharing inspiring words goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




