[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words
LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words
Social media is talking after a LLB graduate working as petrol attendant sharing inspiring words goes viral.
Watch the video below:
Siphenkosi Nqoro, 29, who works as a petrol attendant at a Shell garage in Mdantsane, has completed his LLB at the University of Fort Hare. pic.twitter.com/7SKRsWeLV2— Dispatch AFRICA (@africa_dispatch) November 16, 2021
