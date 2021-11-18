Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job





Media personality and editor Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts says Mzwanele Manyi cost her her job by lying that she is a councillor candidate for the ATM.

Roberts was working as a lifestyle editor for Sunday World.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out, Roberts says she just moved on with his life.

I never signed up to be a councillor for ATM. uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies, I was never standing up to be a councillor for ATM and that basically cost me my job. Kuli Roberts, Media personality

That hurts but s**t happens. I would never get involved in politics in this country, it is dangerous. It's like Mexico, it's a warpath. Kuli Roberts, Media personality

I am not a card-carrying member of ATM, I am not a member of ATM. All we were doing was talk about the safety in my area, now I don't have a job because of that. Kuli Roberts, Media personality

