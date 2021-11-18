Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job
Media personality and editor Nomakula “Kuli” Roberts says Mzwanele Manyi cost her her job by lying that she is a councillor candidate for the ATM.
Roberts was working as a lifestyle editor for Sunday World.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on the Hanging Out, Roberts says she just moved on with his life.
I never signed up to be a councillor for ATM. uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies, I was never standing up to be a councillor for ATM and that basically cost me my job.Kuli Roberts, Media personality
That hurts but s**t happens. I would never get involved in politics in this country, it is dangerous. It's like Mexico, it's a warpath.Kuli Roberts, Media personality
I am not a card-carrying member of ATM, I am not a member of ATM. All we were doing was talk about the safety in my area, now I don't have a job because of that.Kuli Roberts, Media personality
Kuli Roberts on #TheCMShow tells us that @MzwaneleManyi lied when he posted a picture of her and claimed she was a councillor candidate for ATM. “He lied and that cost me my job. Now I am jobless. I am sitting without employment because of something I didn’t do”. @Radio702— Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) November 18, 2021
It’s the Sister Bettina song for me— GodFather🌍✈️ (@Scrafoc1) November 18, 2021
@TheRealClementM @Radio702 💃💃💃💃yesssssssssss I trust Kuli Roberts to help us activate tomorrow's mood already.... Thank you 😁— Malebo Matsela (@Charmeq) November 18, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs - Rand Water
Rand Water executive manager Eddie Singo says they are getting reports here and there of areas that were affected and some still affected.Read More
Brendin Horner: State says it has no murder, robbery case against accused
Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba will only be charged with the theft of two sheep.Read More
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform
Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.Read More
Designing a future that brings society closer together
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases'
Institute for Security Studies Crime and Justice Information Hub Justice manager Lizette Lancaster reflects on kidnappings in SA.Read More
1,300 people arrested for cable theft, but our capacity is limited - Transnet
Bongani Bingwa chats to Transnet General manager security and forensics Marius Bennett to weigh in on cable theft at the company.Read More
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available
Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money ShowRead More
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive
"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.Read More
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision
The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM AnalyticsRead More