We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs - Rand Water

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Brendin Horner murder case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:20
Reserve Bank announces its final interest rate decision for the year
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] #Property: Value added by trees on your property
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Roger Lotz, franchisee of Rawson Properties Helderberg
Today at 16:10
Youngest Cape Town mayor-elect: Who is Geordin Hill-Lewis?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Geordin Hill-Lewis
Today at 16:20
Kidnapping on the rise in SA: Are security companies on the demand to assist schools with protection
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Eddie Holloway, Office Manager for Cam Live Vision based in Somerset West, Western Cape.
Today at 17:10
The Electoral commission publishes second quarter report on the disclosure of donation to political parties
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
George Mahlangu, Deputy CEO for Political Party Funding
Today at 17:20
Legalities of Blue lights
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Snegugu Dlamini Candidate Attorney at Schindlers Attorneys
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 5/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
The MPC'S SARB decisions on the repo rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Economist
Today at 18:12
Investec's financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fani Titi - CEO at Investec
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:08
Life Healthcare Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Wharton-Hood - CEO at Life Healthcare Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus : innovation strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs - Rand Water Rand Water executive manager Eddie Singo says they are getting reports here and there of areas that were affected and some still a... 18 November 2021 1:21 PM
Brendin Horner: State says it has no murder, robbery case against accused Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba will only be charged with the theft of two sheep. 18 November 2021 1:09 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Tencent invests heavily in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays. 18 November 2021 10:28 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
NICD: SA flu spike likely due to relaxation of COVID measures, reduced immunity The NICD said that there'd been a high number of cases since the start of the month - these include the influenza-like illness and... 17 November 2021 12:54 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2021 8:13 AM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Bayede!'s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn't have to be this hard The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs - Rand Water

18 November 2021 1:21 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Water
City of Johannesburg
Gauteng
Rand Water
Eddie Singo

Rand Water executive manager Eddie Singo says they are getting reports here and there of areas that were affected and some still affected.

Gauteng residents have breathed a sigh of relief because the water pressure looks like it's gonna be improving or has improved for many people.

Rand Water has completed its 54-hour maintenance project.

Rand water executive manager Eddie Singo tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.

The project went pretty much well, we were able to do it safely without any injury or anything of that sort. We finished it within the stipulated time. We had one of the reservoirs running low, the one that supplies, in the main, the City of Johannesburg and other areas. However, we were able to maintain it at a level where consumers will still be able to receive water.

Eddie Singo, Executive manager - Rand Water

We are getting reports here and there of areas that were affected and some still affected. We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs.

Eddie Singo, Executive manager - Rand Water

Listen below for the full interview...




More from Local

Brendin Horner: State says it has no murder, robbery case against accused

18 November 2021 1:09 PM

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba will only be charged with the theft of two sheep.

Read More arrow_forward

Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform

18 November 2021 12:28 PM

Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.

Read More arrow_forward

Designing a future that brings society closer together

18 November 2021 11:58 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job

18 November 2021 11:29 AM

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, media personality Kuli Roberts talks about her childhood, career and politics.

Read More arrow_forward

'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases'

18 November 2021 7:46 AM

Institute for Security Studies Crime and Justice Information Hub Justice manager Lizette Lancaster reflects on kidnappings in SA.

Read More arrow_forward

1,300 people arrested for cable theft, but our capacity is limited - Transnet

18 November 2021 7:17 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Transnet General manager security and forensics Marius Bennett to weigh in on cable theft at the company.

Read More arrow_forward

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive

17 November 2021 8:35 PM

"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.

Read More arrow_forward

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics

Read More arrow_forward

Police link skull buried in shallow grave to body parts found in Soweto fridge

17 November 2021 4:20 PM

John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Dominic Majola regarding body parts found in a fridge in a rented room in Soweto.

Read More arrow_forward

We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs - Rand Water

Local

Local

Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job

Local

Local

'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases'

Local

Local

New CT Mayor Hill-Lewis vows to improve living conditions for all

18 November 2021 2:21 PM

18 November 2021 2:21 PM

WATCH LIVE: David Mabuza's Q&A session in the NCOP

18 November 2021 2:06 PM

Ghana Football Association calls on Bafana, Safa to accept defeat

18 November 2021 1:48 PM

18 November 2021 1:48 PM

