We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs - Rand Water
Gauteng residents have breathed a sigh of relief because the water pressure looks like it's gonna be improving or has improved for many people.
Rand Water has completed its 54-hour maintenance project.
Rand water executive manager Eddie Singo tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.
The project went pretty much well, we were able to do it safely without any injury or anything of that sort. We finished it within the stipulated time. We had one of the reservoirs running low, the one that supplies, in the main, the City of Johannesburg and other areas. However, we were able to maintain it at a level where consumers will still be able to receive water.Eddie Singo, Executive manager - Rand Water
We are getting reports here and there of areas that were affected and some still affected. We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs.Eddie Singo, Executive manager - Rand Water
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
