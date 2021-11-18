Brendin Horner: State says it has no murder, robbery case against accused
JOHANNESBURG - The State in the Brendin Horner murder case has conceded that it has no case against the accused in respect to murder and robbery.
Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba will only be charged with the theft of two sheep.
Horner was killed on a farm in Paul Roux last year.
He was tied to a pole and beaten to death.
The State battled to prove its case from the time the DNA evidence excluded Matlaletsa and Mahlamba from the murder scene and from Horner's bakkie.
On Thursday, State prosecutor advocate Jacque Harrington confirmed what the families of the accused have always believed.
But he still believes there is a stock theft case to answered to.
The stock theft charge is first on the charge sheet and it is with regards to the theft of two sheep in March 2020, seven months before Horner's murder.
The matter has been postponed to Friday for judgment
FROM THE ARCHIVES: “He’s not a murderer” - family of Senekal suspect
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
