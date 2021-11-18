Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will increase by 25 basis points to 3.75%.
Making the announcement on Thursday, Kganyago said the risk of inflation had increased.
John Perlman speaks to Economist at RMB Siobhan Redford about what this means for consumers.
It is worth bearing in mind that this is a relatively small portion of the economy or at least debt that is floating and linked to the interest rate.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
It is difficult is really does feel like you are adding more pressure to already pretty pressured consumers who are facing high inflation wich is based on fuel, high food inflation and high unemployment.Siobhan Redford, Economist - RMB
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @SAReserveBank/Twitter
