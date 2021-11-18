Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station





The general manager at Tutuka Power Station Sello Mametja says if any of his staff members were to sabotage the power supply he would know.

This comes after Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said that the power utility is investigating suspicious circumstances surrounding the breakdowns of several power stations.

Speaking to John Perlman, Mametja says there are procedures they use to run operations.

I would pick it up where there is a junior mistake and where something is deliberate. Sello Mametja, General Manager - Tutuka Power Station

Mametja explains how he has involved the law at the power station to investigate cases of sabotage.

Those that are related to sabotage are about three for Tutuka Power Station which is under investigation. Sello Mametja, General Manager - Tutuka Power Station

In my case, people do this to benefit themselves financially. It might be to create an emergency situation. Sello Mametja, General Manager - Tutuka Power Station

Listen to the full interview below: