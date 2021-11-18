Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One
Investec has announced it will distribute 15% of its stake in asset manager Ninety One to shareholders.
The Anglo-South African Group will retain its remaining 10% stake.
Investec spun off the asset management business as Ninety One and demerged in 2020.
Both businesses have done extremely well since then says the Group CEO of Investec, Fani Titi.
Part of the strategic logic was to give each business flexibility to pursue its strategy, its capital allocation and have a focused management team. Both businesses have done extremely well...Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec
Asked why the Group has chosen to give away 15% of the 25% of Ninety One it still owns, Titi says the business is generating more capital than Investec requires.
Business generates significant levels of capital in excess of our requirements... In fact in South Africa we have high levels of capital... will release more surplus capital... We have an investment portfolio we would like to reduce...Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec
Titi also comments on Investec's two-fold rise in half year profits for the six months ended 30 September 2021.
Revenue grew 30.5% and impairment risk plummeted, taking Investec earnings back to pre-pandemic levels.
What we are particularly pleased about is the level of engagement with our clients - both current clients and acquisition of new clients in the UK and in South Africa in particular...Fani Titi, Group CEO - Investec
Improvements on the impairment side included significant recovery, says Titi.
Listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One
Source : www.investecwealthforum.co.za
