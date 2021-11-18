Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years
The South African Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75% - the first increase in three years.
This brings the prime lending rate to 7.25%.
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's decision on Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: Governor @KganyagoLesetja delivered the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) statement. To watch the full press conference click here: https://t.co/eGazkq4qAJ— SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) November 18, 2021
Use #SARBMPCNOV21 https://t.co/q3SZN0Chn2
On the eve of the announcement George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics, told Bruce Whitfield he did not envy the MPC as the variety of factors to consider would make it a tough decision.
RELATED: Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision
The Money Show host discusses the consequences of the rates increase with economist Dr Thabi Leoka.
While the Reserve Bank must mitigate the risks of inflation, the hike means taking even more money out of the pockets of consumers already under tremendous financial pressure, notes Whitfield.
Dr Leoka says Sarb had no choice.
I think the Governor put it well that there were increased inflationary risks... Higher oil prices, higher electricity prices, higher domestic import tariffs and escalating wage demands were some of the issues that he highlighted as reasons for the small increase in the repo rate.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
They were very considerate considering they could have done more given the heightened risks that they foresee.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
They are all mostly exogenous factors that have increased inflation and will do so for quite some time given what is happening with global oil prices... domestic tariffs and also the currency. Added to that are the wage demands that we seem unable to rein in.Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
Unfortunately for the consumer it is not something that is driven by us... What we should be doing as consumers is saving more, because this actually benefits the savers and also helps to attract foreign investment, and indirectly is positive for the currency...Dr Thabi Leoka, Economist
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years
Source : @SAReserveBank/Twitter
More from Business
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One
Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One.Read More
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform
Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.Read More
Tencent invests heavily in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays.Read More
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available
Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money ShowRead More
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive
"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.Read More
Getting the trains back on track
Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answerRead More
Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision
The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM AnalyticsRead More
Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September.Read More
SMEgo puts multiple potential funders for your SME in the palm of your hand
Disruptive times call for an innovative funding platform for small businesses.Read More
More from Local
Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station
Tutuka Power Station general manager Sello Mametja says he has called law enforcement to investigate issues at the power station.Read More
Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%
RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks about what this means for consumers.Read More
We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs - Rand Water
Rand Water executive manager Eddie Singo says they are getting reports here and there of areas that were affected and some still affected.Read More
Brendin Horner: State says it has no murder, robbery case against accused
Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba will only be charged with the theft of two sheep.Read More
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform
Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.Read More
Designing a future that brings society closer together
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job
In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, media personality Kuli Roberts talks about her childhood, career and politics.Read More
'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases'
Institute for Security Studies Crime and Justice Information Hub Justice manager Lizette Lancaster reflects on kidnappings in SA.Read More
1,300 people arrested for cable theft, but our capacity is limited - Transnet
Bongani Bingwa chats to Transnet General manager security and forensics Marius Bennett to weigh in on cable theft at the company.Read More