Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz' 'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne. 18 November 2021 8:44 PM
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
View all Local
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Tencent invests heavily in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays. 18 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all Business
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 November 2021 8:13 AM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'

18 November 2021 8:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Kidnapping
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
ransom
Moti brothers
Moti kidnapping
Dr Gerard Labuschagne
kidnapping for ransom

'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.

Since the four Moti brothers were kidnapped in Polokwane and then subsequently safely returned home we have been learning a lot more about the kidnapping industry in South Africa, comments Bruce Whitfield.

I think it's right to call it an industry. It's 'below the radar' but it turns out that kidnapping for money is far more common than we think...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
The Moti brothers Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6) were allegedly kidnapped in Polokwane on 20 October 2021 en route to school. Picture: Supplied

News24 reported that the Moti family allegedly paid a R50 million ransom to get the four children back.

RELATED: News24 responds to readers slamming it for publication of alleged Moti ransom

RELATED: 'Professional negotiator is crucial in kidnap case such as Moti brothers'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Gérard Labuschagne, a forensic and investigative forensic psychologist

Dr Labuschagne says we must be mindful of the definition of kidnapping as contained in the crime statistics.

It's any kind of situation where the legal definition is complied with, which means the unlawful restriction of someone's freedom of movement. I can literally lock you in your office and I've 'kidnapped' you.

Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

It's not always going to be a kidnap for ransom.

Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

However, he agrees that kidnapping can be called an industry, in any case since 2015/2016 when Omar Karim was kidnapped in Pretoria.

This was probably the first of these high-profile, high-value kidnappings we see taking place in the country Dr Labuschagne says.

It's an organised crime industry that's probably moved over from Mozambique where they were doing this for many years and felt that South Africa was ripe.

Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

I don't know whether the kidnappers feel that their technological skills and abilities far exceed those of the police. These guys are incredibly highly technologically advanced and for law enforcement to keep up with them is very difficult.

Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

They are using networks that you just cannot trace.

Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

He says it could also be that these kidnappers feel South Africa's law enforcement capabilities are lacking, or that they've "prepped the ground" by bribing the right amount of people.

The reason kidnapping for ransom appears to be so lucrative is that the perpetrators do their homework, he adds.

These guys don't randomly grab someone. They've done their homework for months as to who has enough money to pay what they want and they target those people.

Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

It will typically be a family-owned type of business. If you kidnap the CEO of Absa, Absa's not going to pay you, but if you kidnap the head of a big family-owned business or a family member - it's viewed that these people can materialise the money whether in South Africa or overseas.

Dr Gérard Labuschagne, Investigative and forensic psychologist

The question of not disclosing ransom amounts or whether someone in fact paid a ransom is important Dr Labuschagne says, as not only is it a private matter but could open the family up to further targeting.

Listen to the fascinating interview on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'




18 November 2021 8:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Kidnapping
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
ransom
Moti brothers
Moti kidnapping
Dr Gerard Labuschagne
kidnapping for ransom

More from Business

SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'

18 November 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One

18 November 2021 7:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

18 November 2021 6:48 PM

Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform

18 November 2021 12:28 PM

Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tencent invests heavily in Cape Town fintech firm Ozow

18 November 2021 10:28 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ozow CEO Thomas Pays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available

17 November 2021 8:50 PM

Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive

17 November 2021 8:35 PM

"We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Getting the trains back on track

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision

17 November 2021 7:15 PM

The Money Show gets insight into what will drive the Reserve Bank's decision from George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar profits hit by July riots, continuing effects of lockdown booze sale bans

17 November 2021 6:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Spar CEO Brett Botten about the Group's results for the year to end-September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'

18 November 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

18 November 2021 6:48 PM

Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station

18 November 2021 4:38 PM

Tutuka Power Station general manager Sello Mametja says he has called law enforcement to investigate issues at the power station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%

18 November 2021 4:05 PM

RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks about what this means for consumers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs - Rand Water

18 November 2021 1:21 PM

Rand Water executive manager Eddie Singo says they are getting reports here and there of areas that were affected and some still affected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brendin Horner: State says it has no murder, robbery case against accused

18 November 2021 1:09 PM

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba will only be charged with the theft of two sheep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform

18 November 2021 12:28 PM

Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Designing a future that brings society closer together

18 November 2021 11:58 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job

18 November 2021 11:29 AM

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, media personality Kuli Roberts talks about her childhood, career and politics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We need specialised units to deal with complex kidnapping cases'

18 November 2021 7:46 AM

Institute for Security Studies Crime and Justice Information Hub Justice manager Lizette Lancaster reflects on kidnappings in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station

Local

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

Business Local

Kuli Roberts: uJimmy Manyi posted absolute lies and I lost my job

Local

EWN Highlights

Killing of protesters in Sudan 'utterly shameful': UN rights chief

18 November 2021 8:13 PM

Mayor Hill-Lewis announces R600m budget for CT to improve service delivery

18 November 2021 7:21 PM

Witness at July unrest inquiry: There were 'young dead bodies on the road'

18 November 2021 6:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA