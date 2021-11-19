Old Mutual to charge higher premiums for new unvaccinated clients
Insurance company Old Mutual says it will consider new customers’ vaccination status when offering differentiated pricing for underwritten life and funeral cover products.
The insurer says it will assess each customer’s risk against a cross-section of relevant factors including age and the presence of co-morbidities.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Personal Finance managing director Kerrin Land to give more insight on this stance.
This is not a constitutional issue for us, it is a simple fact of data and evidence that shows us clearly that the unvaccinated have a higher risk of dying than the vaccinated.
This is similar to the company charging smokers a higher premium than non smokers, she adds.
She adds that this will only apply to new clients.
Listen below to the full conversation:
