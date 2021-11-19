Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling





The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has been ordered to supply two media houses with Jacob Zuma's tax records.

The Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of amaBhungane and the Financial Mail after they applied for access to Zuma's tax returns in November 2019, after Sars denied access.

The records have to be supplied within ten days.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the revenue has concerned about the judgment because it deals with the taxpayer right to privacy and the question on whether that right is absolute or not.

Sars is required to administrate without fear or favour and this has nothing to do with a particular taxpayer, it has to do with taxpayer rights. The effect of this judgment is far reaching as it allows any third party to ask for taxpayer information Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

