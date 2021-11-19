Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has been ordered to supply two media houses with Jacob Zuma's tax records.
The Gauteng North High Court in Pretoria ruled in favour of amaBhungane and the Financial Mail after they applied for access to Zuma's tax returns in November 2019, after Sars denied access.
RELATED: Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'
The records have to be supplied within ten days.
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the revenue has concerned about the judgment because it deals with the taxpayer right to privacy and the question on whether that right is absolute or not.
Sars is required to administrate without fear or favour and this has nothing to do with a particular taxpayer, it has to do with taxpayer rights. The effect of this judgment is far reaching as it allows any third party to ask for taxpayer informationEdward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @sarstax/Twitter
More from Politics
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant'
Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report
Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report.Read More
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'
Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk
The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members on 21 November 2021.Read More
Coalition negotiations: EFF will not support candidates put forward by ANC
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on the coalition briefings held by different political parties.Read More
We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter is still under investigation and the agency hasn't written a letter to the president.Read More
'We continue to have soldiers beating innocent civilians in eSwatini'
People's United Democratic Movement SG Wandile Dludlu says the situation has not changed since the SADC visit in the kingdom.Read More
DA federal executive gives nod to ActionSA 'on condition Mashaba is not mayor'
Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says the Democratic Alliance not going into a formal coalition with the ANC does not mean they cannot work together in some sort of trade exchange.Read More