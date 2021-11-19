[WATCH] Impromptu performance by self taught pianist goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words
Impromptu performance by self taught pianist goes viral
Social media is talking after an impromptu performance by self taught pianist goes viral.
Click here to watch the full video:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : 123rf
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Funny moment as Siri pops in to answer question during interview
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Designing a future that brings society closer together
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins
We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family.Read More
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Our three failed albums taught us patience - Mafikizolo
Mafikizolo duo Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza tell Azania Mosaka about their upside of failure.Read More