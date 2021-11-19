'Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared party funding, please'





The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they have not received funding or donations above the threshold.

Section 9(3) of the Political Party Funding Act 6 of 2018 and its supporting regulations require all registered political parties to disclose donations above the R100,000 threshold to the Electoral Commission.

On Thursday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) released the political party funding second-quarter report.

The report showed that the African National Congress declared R22,619,969 in funding for the second quarter of 2021, ActionSA declared R16,923,382 and the Democratic Alliance (DA) declared R16,867,007.

Clement Manyathela speaks to EFF Treasurer General, Omphile Maotwe to find out more.

In the first quarter I did write an email to the IEC confirming that we did not receive any money above the threshold. Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared please, it is a wrong thing to say. If you want me to forward the email to the rest of the world I will do so but let's not go around and say the EFF did not declare. Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

Maotwe says the members of the EFF are the ones funding the party.

We as public representatives of the EFF are funding the party every month. I deduct part levies from each and every public rep including myself and the president of the party. Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

It's 10% for each and every councillor, it's 7.5% for members of the provincial legislature and members of Parliament. It's more than R10million. Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

Over the weekend the party gifted AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo a R1.8-million Mercedes car.

Maotwe says the car was not bought cash.

The car was bought through financial arrangements. We are paying for it. We entered into a financial arrangement with a service provider. Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

