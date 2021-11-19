'Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared party funding, please'
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they have not received funding or donations above the threshold.
Section 9(3) of the Political Party Funding Act 6 of 2018 and its supporting regulations require all registered political parties to disclose donations above the R100,000 threshold to the Electoral Commission.
On Thursday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) released the political party funding second-quarter report.
The report showed that the African National Congress declared R22,619,969 in funding for the second quarter of 2021, ActionSA declared R16,923,382 and the Democratic Alliance (DA) declared R16,867,007.
Clement Manyathela speaks to EFF Treasurer General, Omphile Maotwe to find out more.
In the first quarter I did write an email to the IEC confirming that we did not receive any money above the threshold.Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF
Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared please, it is a wrong thing to say. If you want me to forward the email to the rest of the world I will do so but let's not go around and say the EFF did not declare.Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF
Maotwe says the members of the EFF are the ones funding the party.
We as public representatives of the EFF are funding the party every month. I deduct part levies from each and every public rep including myself and the president of the party.Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF
It's 10% for each and every councillor, it's 7.5% for members of the provincial legislature and members of Parliament. It's more than R10million.Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF
Over the weekend the party gifted AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo a R1.8-million Mercedes car.
Maotwe says the car was not bought cash.
The car was bought through financial arrangements. We are paying for it. We entered into a financial arrangement with a service provider.Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Politics
We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO
André De Ruyter said some lines that fed electricity to the power station's coal conveyer-belt were cut but nothing was stolen.Read More
Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling
Sars commissioner says the judgment deals with the taxpayer right to privacy and whether that right is absolute or not.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant'
Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report
Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report.Read More
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'
Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk
The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members on 21 November 2021.Read More
Coalition negotiations: EFF will not support candidates put forward by ANC
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on the coalition briefings held by different political parties.Read More
We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter is still under investigation and the agency hasn't written a letter to the president.Read More