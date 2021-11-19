Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Prasa Group CEO Zolani Matthews placed on precautionary suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anele Kiet - Provincial Secretary - SATAWU
Today at 15:16
EWN: Accused in Brendin Horner murder case acquitted of all charges
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:50
Crime-stats-child-murders-increase-by-31.7
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ngaa Murombedzi
Today at 16:10
Eskom experiencing sabotage
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mike Rossouw - Independent energy advisor at ...
Today at 16:20
Crime Stats: Honeydew crimes drop
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Steyn, Honeydew CPF Public Relations Officer
Today at 16:50
State of SA Fatherhood 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Tawanda Makusha - Senior Researcher at the Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 17:20
[FEATURE] Daily Maverick - Water Crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 18:09
Tiger Brands Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED] PEPKOR annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Shepherd
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thereza Norton - Founder of Shepherd
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared party funding, please'

19 November 2021 10:43 AM
by Zanele Zama
EFF
ANC
DA
Political party funding
ActionSA

Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe explains how the party is funded.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they have not received funding or donations above the threshold.

Section 9(3) of the Political Party Funding Act 6 of 2018 and its supporting regulations require all registered political parties to disclose donations above the R100,000 threshold to the Electoral Commission.

On Thursday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) released the political party funding second-quarter report.

The report showed that the African National Congress declared R22,619,969 in funding for the second quarter of 2021, ActionSA declared R16,923,382 and the Democratic Alliance (DA) declared R16,867,007.

Clement Manyathela speaks to EFF Treasurer General, Omphile Maotwe to find out more.

In the first quarter I did write an email to the IEC confirming that we did not receive any money above the threshold.

Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared please, it is a wrong thing to say. If you want me to forward the email to the rest of the world I will do so but let's not go around and say the EFF did not declare.

Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

Maotwe says the members of the EFF are the ones funding the party.

We as public representatives of the EFF are funding the party every month. I deduct part levies from each and every public rep including myself and the president of the party.

Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

It's 10% for each and every councillor, it's 7.5% for members of the provincial legislature and members of Parliament. It's more than R10million.

Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

Over the weekend the party gifted AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo a R1.8-million Mercedes car.

Maotwe says the car was not bought cash.

The car was bought through financial arrangements. We are paying for it. We entered into a financial arrangement with a service provider.

Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

Listen to the full interview below:




19 November 2021 10:43 AM
by Zanele Zama
EFF
ANC
DA
Political party funding
ActionSA

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO

Politics

'Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared party funding, please'

Politics

Old Mutual to charge higher premiums for new unvaccinated clients

Local

