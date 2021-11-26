Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like

26 November 2021 5:44 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars.

To celebrate the future made possible today, thanks to BMW, Clement Manyathela is chatting to industry experts about innovative sustainable technologies and electric driving.

To unpack BMW's focus on sustainability and their shift to electric vehicles, Clement  Manyathela was joined by Dieter Herbst, Head of BMW Product Management to discuss the innovative design of future cars like electric vehicles. Listen to their chat, while reading, here...

Click below to listen to the conversation while you read:

As we begin to move away from internal combustion engines to more electrified options, we can naturally expect the look and feel of the vehicles to change as well.

BMW has always been at the forefront of innovative design, having been producing Electric Vehicles (EV) for the last twenty years already.

The German automaker is currently producing its fifth generation of electric drive trains, with the iX, i4 and iX3 all available on the South African market.

What can we expect from BMW when it comes to the design of these electric vehicles?

The BMW i3 EV which entered into production in 2013 and the BMW i8 electric sports car both have a futuristic aesthetic. It's perhaps what one would expect from a luxury automaker that's producing the future of cars well before it's time.

But like all other vehicles, the look and feel changes over time, to adapt to the wants and needs of the consumer. A vehicle's aesthetic has moved on from the early days of the 'box-shape' design to a more ergonomic, streamline look.

Innovative design is a key element of what makes BMW a premium brand, says Dieter Herbst, Head of BMW Product Management.

It's evolving mainly because of technology evolving. It goes hand-in-hand with technology evolving. That's why you see now with electric vehicles the design evolving because technology is slightly different to what we're used to from petrol and diesel engines.

Dieter Herbst, Head of BMW Product Management.

Sportiness s a big driver of exterior design...but of course a lot of things are happening in the interior of the car, and that's where the whole digitalisation trends are coming to the the forefront.

Dieter Herbst, Head of BMW Product Management.

You see bigger screens. Less physical buttons, because we're in the car using more voice commanding, using more touch commanding. That's why a big part of the current evolution, and to some extent evolution is happening inside the car.

Dieter Herbst, Head of BMW Product Management.

What exactly is it that consumers want from their next car?

Design combines art & engineering, and the key is to find the balance between the consumer's 'wants' of today, versus the consumer's needs of tomorrow.

While BMW is committed to developing alternative powertrain technologies, the automaker is convinced that various alternative powertrain systems will exist alongside one another for a while still, as there is no single solution that addresses the full spectrum of customers’ mobility requirements worldwide.

And because BMW is available in almost every market around the world, it makes it challenging to design a vehicle that's suitable for different people, cultures and regions around the globe.

But being true to what makes BMW a global leader in the automotive space, it's important to be at the forefront of technology and innovative design, says Herbst.

We are of the opinion that we want to look forward, while of course looking back at our design strengths as well. That's where the balance comes into play. You have some products that push it a bit further. You have some products that cater to the more known design languages and car designs. That's what we balance out, especially in the broad portfolio that we offer, from smaller cars to big cars. From petrol to diesel cars and electric vehicles.

Dieter Herbst, Head of BMW Product Management.

Electric vehicles always look 'odd', so what's different about the BMW iX?

Following on from the well-known BMW i3 and the BMW i8, which were the original enablers for electric propulsion, BMW will soon launch the BMW iX as its innovation flagship.

Herbst says the new iX is similar in size and design concept to the popular BMW X5, but with more passenger leg-room.

There is definitely a common thread when it comes to BMW design, and that's the signature kidney grille which talks to the heritage of the iconic German brand.

With the iX you have a slightly smaller engine compartment, because you don't have to cater for big internal combustion engines anymore. That allows you to increase and stretch the passenger compartment.

Dieter Herbst, Head of BMW Product Management.

A brand like BMW has always been at the forefront of innovative design, by pushing boundaries in technology and aesthetic features, and as mobility moves towards an green energy future, the BMW i8 is set to be a trailblazer in the EV space, concludes Herbst.

Catch The Front Seat to Tomorrow every Wednesday from 10:30am on 702’s Clement Manyathela Show and follow the conversation on our socials using #BornElectric.




