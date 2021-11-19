Streaming issues? Report here
Accused in Brendin Horner murder case acquitted of all charges

19 November 2021 11:13 AM
by Kgomotso Modise
Tags:
Brendin Horner
Sekola Matlaletsa
Sekwetje Mahlamba

The men were accused of killing 21-year-old farmer Brendin Horner and tying his body to a fence just meters away from the home he shared with his girlfriend last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba have on Friday been acquitted on charges of murder, robbery and stock theft in the Bethlehem Magistrates Court.

The men were accused of killing 21-year-old farmer Brendin Horner and tying his body to a fence just meters away from the home he shared with his girlfriend last year.

On Thursday, the State conceded there was not enough evidence to convict the pair on charges of murder and robbery.

More to follow.


This article first appeared on EWN : Accused in Brendin Horner murder case acquitted of all charges




