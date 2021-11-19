We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO





An investigation has revealed clear evidence of sabotage at the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State, Eskom CEO André De Ruyter confirmed on Friday during a press conference.

Even though some lines that fed electricity to the power station's coal conveyer-belt were cut, nothing was stolen from the site, he added.

He said this was not an economic crime but was clearly an act of sabotage thus the matter has been handed over to the Hawks to investigate.

Some encouraging news from De Ruyter is that the utility will suspend power cuts this evening at 9 pm.

He said the utility's investigation found links to sabotage, he showed us some pictures of how the conveyer belts were cut. Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Security measures are in place at various power stations, Palm reports.

