We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO
An investigation has revealed clear evidence of sabotage at the Lethabo Power Station in the Free State, Eskom CEO André De Ruyter confirmed on Friday during a press conference.
Even though some lines that fed electricity to the power station's coal conveyer-belt were cut, nothing was stolen from the site, he added.
He said this was not an economic crime but was clearly an act of sabotage thus the matter has been handed over to the Hawks to investigate.
Some encouraging news from De Ruyter is that the utility will suspend power cuts this evening at 9 pm.
Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm to give more insight on the matter.
He said the utility's investigation found links to sabotage, he showed us some pictures of how the conveyer belts were cut.Kaylynn Palm, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Security measures are in place at various power stations, Palm reports.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Politics
'Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared party funding, please'
Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe explains how the party is funded.Read More
Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling
Sars commissioner says the judgment deals with the taxpayer right to privacy and whether that right is absolute or not.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant'
Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report
Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report.Read More
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'
Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk
The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members on 21 November 2021.Read More
Coalition negotiations: EFF will not support candidates put forward by ANC
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on the coalition briefings held by different political parties.Read More
We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU
Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter is still under investigation and the agency hasn't written a letter to the president.Read More