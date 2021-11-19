Azania Mosaka: Failure for me is a proud badge of having tried
After twenty years of broadcasting, Azania Mosaka is hanging up her headphones to pick up the active citizenry baton through her NGO, Peo Impact Gardens in Soweto.
On her last show, Azania Mosaka speaks to Bongani Bingwa about her Upside of Failure.
The question that I have been seating with is if not a broadcaster, who am I? And at times the answer that shows up is disempowering, an answer with fear. And then it times the answer that emerges, is the one that is empowered.Azania Mosaka, Seasoned broadcaster
One of the things I have learned throughout the years is that what matters is the questions you ask, the quality of the questions you ask that the insights lie in the question and not the answer.Azania Mosaka, Seasoned broadcaster
Mosaka says failure for her is the mark of having tried which is a proud badge at the end of the day.
The mark of having dared because so often we are afraid of death and yet we are afraid to live and what kind of existence is that.Azania Mosaka, Seasoned broadcaster
Failure I think is a proud badge because it says I dared to try, I dared live, I dared to experience no matter what the outcome is.Azania Mosaka, Seasoned broadcaster
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : 702
More from Local
Murder of children increased by 31.7%: 'Include young ones in finding solutions'
Spokesperson for Women and Men Against Child Abuse Ngaa Murombedzi says the stats are shocking and heartbreaking.Read More
Some areas are starting to receive water - Rand Water
Spokesperson Justice Mohale says how long it will take to have water fully restored depends on the topography as high-lying areas are the ones that struggle.Read More
Prasa places CEO Zolani Matthews on precautionary suspension
Prasa this related to an alleged security breach and other contractual obligations associated with his employment contract.Read More
Accused in Brendin Horner murder case acquitted of all charges
The men were accused of killing 21-year-old farmer Brendin Horner and tying his body to a fence just meters away from the home he shared with his girlfriend last year.Read More
Old Mutual to charge higher premiums for new unvaccinated clients
Personal Finance MD Kerrin Land says data has shown that the unvaccinated have a higher risk of dying than the vaccinated.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'
'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.Read More
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years
Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station
Tutuka Power Station general manager Sello Mametja says he has called law enforcement to investigate issues at the power station.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Funny moment as Siri pops in to answer question during interview
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Impromptu performance by self taught pianist goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Designing a future that brings society closer together
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins
We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family.Read More
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More