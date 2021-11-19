Azania Mosaka: Failure for me is a proud badge of having tried





After twenty years of broadcasting, Azania Mosaka is hanging up her headphones to pick up the active citizenry baton through her NGO, Peo Impact Gardens in Soweto.

On her last show, Azania Mosaka speaks to Bongani Bingwa about her Upside of Failure.

The question that I have been seating with is if not a broadcaster, who am I? And at times the answer that shows up is disempowering, an answer with fear. And then it times the answer that emerges, is the one that is empowered. Azania Mosaka, Seasoned broadcaster

One of the things I have learned throughout the years is that what matters is the questions you ask, the quality of the questions you ask that the insights lie in the question and not the answer. Azania Mosaka, Seasoned broadcaster

Mosaka says failure for her is the mark of having tried which is a proud badge at the end of the day.

The mark of having dared because so often we are afraid of death and yet we are afraid to live and what kind of existence is that. Azania Mosaka, Seasoned broadcaster

Failure I think is a proud badge because it says I dared to try, I dared live, I dared to experience no matter what the outcome is. Azania Mosaka, Seasoned broadcaster

Listen to the full interview below: