Some areas are starting to receive water - Rand Water
Johannesburg residents are still without water. Joburg Water has urged residents to continue reducing consumption because Rand Water is trying to get all reservoirs up to capacity because of the maintenance just happened earlier this week.
Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale tells Mandy Wiener of The Midday Report.
Our reservoirs that were empty are now gradually improving in terms of water levels and we have started pumping into the municipality's reservoirs. We are receiving reports that there are some areas that starting to receive water.Justice Mohale, Spokesperson - Rand Water
I can say how long it will take because it depends on the topography. High-lying areas are the ones that are struggling when it comes to water supply. As the day progresses we are confident that the situation will normalise.Justice Mohale, Spokesperson - Rand Water
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Prasa places CEO Zolani Matthews on precautionary suspension
Prasa this related to an alleged security breach and other contractual obligations associated with his employment contract.Read More
Accused in Brendin Horner murder case acquitted of all charges
The men were accused of killing 21-year-old farmer Brendin Horner and tying his body to a fence just meters away from the home he shared with his girlfriend last year.Read More
Old Mutual to charge higher premiums for new unvaccinated clients
Personal Finance MD Kerrin Land says data has shown that the unvaccinated have a higher risk of dying than the vaccinated.Read More
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes.Read More
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz'
'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne.Read More
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years
Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka.Read More
Three cases of sabotage under investigation at Tutuka Power station
Tutuka Power Station general manager Sello Mametja says he has called law enforcement to investigate issues at the power station.Read More
Reserve Bank increases repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%
RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks about what this means for consumers.Read More
We are now pumping full steam into all our reservoirs - Rand Water
Rand Water executive manager Eddie Singo says they are getting reports here and there of areas that were affected and some still affected.Read More