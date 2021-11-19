Some areas are starting to receive water - Rand Water





Johannesburg residents are still without water. Joburg Water has urged residents to continue reducing consumption because Rand Water is trying to get all reservoirs up to capacity because of the maintenance just happened earlier this week.

Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale tells Mandy Wiener of The Midday Report.

Our reservoirs that were empty are now gradually improving in terms of water levels and we have started pumping into the municipality's reservoirs. We are receiving reports that there are some areas that starting to receive water. Justice Mohale, Spokesperson - Rand Water

I can say how long it will take because it depends on the topography. High-lying areas are the ones that are struggling when it comes to water supply. As the day progresses we are confident that the situation will normalise. Justice Mohale, Spokesperson - Rand Water

