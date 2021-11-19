



JOHANNESBURG - Prasa on Friday confirmed that its group CEO Zolani Matthews has been placed on precautionary suspension.

It said this related to an alleged security breach and other contractual obligations associated with his employment contract.

The Prasa board of control said it resolved by consensus that Matthews should be placed on precautionary suspension to allow for a detailed probe into the matter to be concluded in his absence.

It said the appointment of an acting group CEO would be communicated soon.

📍PRASA's Group CEO Precautionary Suspension📍 pic.twitter.com/2ddPeBWrma — PRASA Group (@PRASA_Group) November 19, 2021

This article first appeared on EWN : Prasa places CEO Zolani Matthews on precautionary suspension