Murder of children increased by 31.7%: 'Include young ones in finding solutions'





The second-quarter crime statistics have revealed that the murder of children increased by 31.7%.

Police Minister Bheki Cele presented the gruesome stats for July to September to the Portfolio Committee on Police on Friday.

The stats show that 287 children were murdered, compared to 218 in the same quarter last year.

John Perlman speaks to the spokesperson for Women and Men Against Child Abuse Ngaa Murombedzi about this.

The statistics are shocking and heartbreaking. There is nothing that says there is something being done in terms of improving the circumstances of children in South Africa. Ngaa Murombedzi, Spokesperson - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Its has been an increase in the numbers especially in contact crimes and this is worrying. Ngaa Murombedzi, Spokesperson - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Murombedzi says children need to be included in finding solutions to what they face.

When we talk about including children in solutions, we have to look at children as beings that have agency, beings that are aware of what is happening in and around them and beings that are aware of what they would want to see. Ngaa Murombedzi, Spokesperson - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

