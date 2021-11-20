Streaming issues? Report here
COVID-19: South Africa records 789 new cases and 7 deaths

20 November 2021 6:30 AM
by Zanele Zama
The Health Department says 24,594,906 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

South Africa has recorded 789 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,928,288.

7 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,562 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,820,731 with a recovery rate of 96,3%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 24,594,906 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




