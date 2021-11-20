COVID-19: South Africa records 789 new cases and 7 deaths
South Africa has recorded 789 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,928,288.
7 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,562 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,820,731 with a recovery rate of 96,3%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 24,594,906 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
