Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists
It's hours before the 25th edition of the annual 947 Ride Joburg road race.
The race will see over 10,000 cyclists test their endurance on a gruelling 97km route on Sunday.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes about last-minute preparations for the cyclists.
The best thing to do is to look at your nutrition, what you put in your mouth. Before the ride increase your carbohydrates. Don't forget the greens on your plate.Daryl Mendes, Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder - Stop Killing Cyclists SA group
Check your clothing, check that you have enough food to take along with you when you do the ride. Check your bicycle, you should have had it serviced by now. Inspect the frame, tyres, brakes and make sure you have spares available.Daryl Mendes, Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder - Stop Killing Cyclists SA group
Listen to the full interview:
Source : Primedia
Personal Finance MD Kerrin Land says data has shown that the unvaccinated have a higher risk of dying than the vaccinated.Read More