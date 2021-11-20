Mandisa Nkwenkwezi: I have always been fascinated by hats





Affectionately known as 'The Hat lady', Mandisa Nkwenkwezi says he has always wanted to create hats and an incident gave her the final push.

Nkwenkwezi has created hats for the former first lady of the Republic of South Africa Mrs Zanele Mbeki, renowned actress Florence Masebe, media mogul and fashion powerhouse Basetsana Khumalo and Ministers amongst others.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Nkwenkwezi talks about where she found her inspiration.

I grew up in the old Apostolic Church where I was influenced by everybody wearing hats from the young girls aged five as the doctrine of the church you are supposed to cover your hair. Mandisa Nkwenkwezi, Founder creative - Nzwakazi Millinery

I was fascinated but the hats but to me, they all looked the same and I didn't know how to make them look different. Mandisa Nkwenkwezi, Founder creative - Nzwakazi Millinery

When I started the business I wanted to create hats like royalty. I added a bit of beadwork and a little bit of Africa. I wanted a trademark. Mandisa Nkwenkwezi, Founder creative - Nzwakazi Millinery

