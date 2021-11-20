



JOHANNESBURG - Africa for Palestine says the Miss South Africa organisation is misrepresenting the country by attending the Miss Universe pageant in Israel later this month.

Several organisations marched outside the Miss South Africa organisation's offices in Johannesburg on Friday and handed over a memorandum as part of a protest against Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane's involvement in the competition.

Earlier this week, the Arts and Culture Department withdrew its support for Miss South Africa to attend.

However, the organisation was adamant that Mswane should participate, arguing that the international competition was not a "politically-inspired event".

The ANC backed the department's decision and called on organisers to emulate the nine contestants who boycotted the 1976 Miss World pageant in protest of the brutal apartheid regime in South Africa.

This article first appeared on EWN : Protestors warn against South Africa attending Miss Universe contest in Israel