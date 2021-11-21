Joburg residents can expect running water again, says Rand Water
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said Johannesburg residents can expect running water in their taps from Sunday morning.
The bulk water supplier said it made a significant improvements in the supply of water to Johannesburg suburbs that have been without water for days.
This week the utility undertook planned maintenance on its system, which saw disruptions to the city’s water supply.
On Saturday about 80% of Joburg's water systems had recovered following the interruption.
Johannesburg residents have been without water for longer than expected – despite Joburg Water's repeated statement that its reservoirs have been steadily improving following Rand Water's major maintenance work earlier this week.
Rand Water was forced to implement what it called load shifting - moving water from healthy systems to reservoirs that are struggling.
Spokesperson Justice Mohale said: "Rand Water's Meredale reservoir has improved significantly as a result of load shifting. Crown Gardens has struggled. We have been pumping and raising the water levels so we can safely say all the areas have water."
The utility apologised to residents for water restoration delays.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg residents can expect running water again, says Rand Water
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
