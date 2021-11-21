COVID-19: South Africa records 887 new cases and 10 deaths
South Africa has recorded 887 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,929,175.
10 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,572 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,820,994 with a recovery rate of 96,3%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 24,632,287 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 929 175 with 887 new cases reported. Today 10 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 572 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 820 994 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/mVFWVRA459— Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 20, 2021
