COVID-19: South Africa records 887 new cases and 10 deaths

21 November 2021 8:02 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
vaccines
#Covid19
covid 19 deaths

The Health Department says 24,632,287 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

South Africa has recorded 887 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,929,175.

10 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 89,572 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: COVID-19: South Africa records 789 new cases and 7 deaths

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,820,994 with a recovery rate of 96,3%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 24,632,287 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.


































