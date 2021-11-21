How much middle-income households spend on raising a child
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says research shows that South African middle-income households spend around R90,000 a year to raise a child.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelofse says by the time the child is 18 years old, parents would have spent R1.6million.
On a straight-line projection, the figures are horrific, you are probably looking at R1.6million by the time the child is 18 years old. It is something you need to pay close attention to.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Roelofse says the biggest contributor to this figure is education.
Education does not come cheaply. When one looks at inflation in the education space it normally goes up higher than the normal prevailing rate of inflation.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
You've got to start certain aside the relative savings aside to accommodate those costs.Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101089792_young-family-with-two-children-packing-for-holiday-.html
