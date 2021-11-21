Visit SA national parks for free from tomorrow





South Africans are encouraged to explore the country's national parks this week.

The SA National Parks Week starts on 22 November and offers visitors free entry to the country’s 19 national parks.

The week will also see the launch of the new website that takes visitors on a digital tour of the country's 19 parks.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SANParks acting CEO Dumisani Dlamini for more.

It really gives an opportunity to South Africans to have free access to see the beauty of our nature. Dumisani Dlamini, Acting CEO - South African National Parks (SANParks)

Since the beginning of this year, we've had more than 1.7 million people visiting our parks and these are people that pay but not everyone can pay that's why this particular week we are expecting large numbers. Dumisani Dlamini, Acting CEO - South African National Parks (SANParks)

