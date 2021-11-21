Visit SA national parks for free from tomorrow
South Africans are encouraged to explore the country's national parks this week.
The SA National Parks Week starts on 22 November and offers visitors free entry to the country’s 19 national parks.
The week will also see the launch of the new website that takes visitors on a digital tour of the country's 19 parks.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to SANParks acting CEO Dumisani Dlamini for more.
It really gives an opportunity to South Africans to have free access to see the beauty of our nature.Dumisani Dlamini, Acting CEO - South African National Parks (SANParks)
Since the beginning of this year, we've had more than 1.7 million people visiting our parks and these are people that pay but not everyone can pay that's why this particular week we are expecting large numbers.Dumisani Dlamini, Acting CEO - South African National Parks (SANParks)
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111505451_african-lion-in-kruger-national-park-south-africa-specie-panthera-leo-family-of-felidae.html
More from Local
How much middle-income households spend on raising a child
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says education is the biggest contributor to these expenses.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 887 new cases and 10 deaths
The Health Department says 24,632,287 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Joburg residents can expect running water again, says Rand Water
Rand Water said it made a significant improvements in the supply of water to Johannesburg suburbs that have been without water for days.Read More
Smaller parties slam DA over 'arrogant' coalition decisions
The cracks are beginning to show in the lead up to the Johannesburg metro council after the DA announced that it would not support ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's nomination for the mayoral position.Read More
Mandisa Nkwenkwezi: I have always been fascinated by hats
Founder and creative at Nzwakazi Millinery, Mandisa Nkwenkwezi says she added beadwork and a touch of Africa to her hats.Read More
Protestors warn against South Africa attending Miss Universe contest in Israel
Africa for Palestine says the Miss South Africa organisation is misrepresenting the country by attending the Miss Universe pageant in Israel later this month.Read More
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists
Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before the race.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 789 new cases and 7 deaths
The Health Department says 24,594,906 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Murder of children increased by 31.7%: 'Include young ones in finding solutions'
Spokesperson for Women and Men Against Child Abuse Ngaa Murombedzi says the stats are shocking and heartbreaking.Read More