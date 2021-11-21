Berry crowned Idols SA season 17 winner





Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman has been crowned Idols SA season 17 winner.

The 31-year-old from Cape Town became an instant millionaire and scored a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records.

Berry also walked away with a Renault Kiger valued at over R269 000, R100 000 in Truworths fashion vouchers, a Bachelor of Business Administration bursary valued at over R260 000 from Regenesys Business School and R85 000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha, as well as a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 on a Vodacom Red 100GB Plan.

CONGRATULATIONS BERRY! YOUR #IdolsSA SEASON 17 WINNER 💙🙌! You have worked hard, triumphed over THOUSANDS of video auditionees and came out at the BERRY TOP! Ladies and gentlemen, your Idol, 🍓🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Il8PeaSx4q — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 21, 2021