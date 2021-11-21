Berry crowned Idols SA season 17 winner
Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman has been crowned Idols SA season 17 winner.
The 31-year-old from Cape Town became an instant millionaire and scored a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records.
Berry also walked away with a Renault Kiger valued at over R269 000, R100 000 in Truworths fashion vouchers, a Bachelor of Business Administration bursary valued at over R260 000 from Regenesys Business School and R85 000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha, as well as a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 on a Vodacom Red 100GB Plan.
CONGRATULATIONS BERRY! YOUR #IdolsSA SEASON 17 WINNER 💙🙌! You have worked hard, triumphed over THOUSANDS of video auditionees and came out at the BERRY TOP! Ladies and gentlemen, your Idol, 🍓🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Il8PeaSx4q— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 21, 2021
A BERRY spectacular evening #IdolsSA fam! Thank you for treating it with the utmost KARABO (care) and enthusiasm 💙. You could've been anywhere in the world, but you chose to spend your Sunday night with us! Look out for ALL of Season 17's highlights in the link below— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) November 21, 2021
Source : @IdolsSA
More from Entertainment
Azania Mosaka: Failure for me is a proud badge of having tried
On her last show after 20 years of broadcasting, Azania Mosaka shares her Upside of Failure.Read More
[WATCH] Funny moment as Siri pops in to answer question during interview
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Impromptu performance by self taught pianist goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Designing a future that brings society closer together
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
[WATCH] LLB graduate working as petrol attendant shares inspiring words
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins
We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family.Read More
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More