Coalitions: ANC licking its lips as opposition parties fail to reach consensus
Smaller parties have slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for its decision to be an opposition party and put forward its own mayoral candidate in the City of Johannesburg, saying it put the success of coalitions in jeopardy.
Elsewhere the African National Congress has announced its mayoral candidates for the country's metros but has failed to disclose further details of coalition agreements ahead of crucial municipal sittings to elect mayors and speakers this week.
RELATED: Smaller parties slam DA over 'arrogant' coalition decisions
Political parties are racing against time to form coalitions in hung councils with many hoping to put aside their political differences, but that has not been the case in Gauteng.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to reflect on coalitions in hung councils.
She says with opposition parties failing to reach a consensus, it looks like the ANC is licking its lips at it is managing to create coalitions.
In Ethekwini, it looks like the Inkatha Freedom Party and the ANC are going to move forward.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Smaller parties slam DA over 'arrogant' coalition decisions
The cracks are beginning to show in the lead up to the Johannesburg metro council after the DA announced that it would not support ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba's nomination for the mayoral position.Read More
We've reported acts of sabotage at Lethabo Power Station to Hawks - Eskom CEO
André De Ruyter said some lines that fed electricity to the power station's coal conveyer-belt were cut but nothing was stolen.Read More
'Let's not go around and say the EFF has not declared party funding, please'
Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe explains how the party is funded.Read More
Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling
Sars commissioner says the judgment deals with the taxpayer right to privacy and whether that right is absolute or not.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant'
Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report
Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report.Read More
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!'
Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity.Read More
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records.Read More
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk
The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members on 21 November 2021.Read More