Coalitions: ANC licking its lips as opposition parties fail to reach consensus





Smaller parties have slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) for its decision to be an opposition party and put forward its own mayoral candidate in the City of Johannesburg, saying it put the success of coalitions in jeopardy.

Elsewhere the African National Congress has announced its mayoral candidates for the country's metros but has failed to disclose further details of coalition agreements ahead of crucial municipal sittings to elect mayors and speakers this week.

RELATED: Smaller parties slam DA over 'arrogant' coalition decisions

Political parties are racing against time to form coalitions in hung councils with many hoping to put aside their political differences, but that has not been the case in Gauteng.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Political analyst Sanusha Naidu to reflect on coalitions in hung councils.

She says with opposition parties failing to reach a consensus, it looks like the ANC is licking its lips at it is managing to create coalitions.

In Ethekwini, it looks like the Inkatha Freedom Party and the ANC are going to move forward. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

Listen below to the full conversation: