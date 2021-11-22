I feel honoured that SA has fallen in love with me - Idols SA winner Berry





Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman has been crowned Idols SA season 17 winner.

The 31-year-old from Cape Town became an instant millionaire and scored a record deal with Kalawa Jazmee Records.

Trytsman walked away with various gifts including a car, phone and cash prizes.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, the Idols winner says felt if she didn't enter this time, then she wouldn't get another opportunity.

I feel so honoured that everyone has fallen in love with me. Berenike 'Berry' Trytsman, Winner - Idols SA

