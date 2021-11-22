I am here to have honest conversations with listeners - Relebogile Mabotja





Nearly two years after leaving 702, Relebogile Mabotja is making her return.

Mabotja was previously the host of Early Breakfast show, that aired weekdays between 4am and 6am.

702Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja speaks to contemporary life and lifestyle topics.

She joins Bongani Bingwa to reflect on her upcoming show.

I am here to have honest conversations and I am here to learn with them. There will be those amazing features that we have all come to love. Relebogile Mabotja, Host - 702Afternoons

She says she is looking forward to growing and learning with the listeners so everyone can walk the talk.

Listen below to the full conversation: