[WATCH] Adele breaking down after being reunited with teacher goes viral

Adele breaking down after being reunited with teacher goes viral

Social media is talking after while hosting her An audience with Adele concert, the singer was suprised and reunited with her teacher Miss McDonald who she last saw when she was 12.

Watch the video below:

We all have that one teacher who changed our life… such a beautiful reunion! ❤️



*PS, would totally buy Alan Carr’s version of ‘Make You Feel My Love* 🤣@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/hlTOOZKt5j — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

