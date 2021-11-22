[WATCH] Ex Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cries at exit interview
Ex Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cries at exit interview
Social media is talking after ex Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer broke down during exit interview went viral.
Watch the video below:
United. Always.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 21, 2021
🔴⚪⚫#MUFC pic.twitter.com/H57iPf0KuZ
