Entertainment

[WATCH] Ex Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cries at exit interview

22 November 2021 8:28 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Funny moment as Siri pops in to answer question during interview

Ex Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cries at exit interview

Social media is talking after ex Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer broke down during exit interview went viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




