Sbu Ngalwa joins Eyewitness News as editor-in-chief





JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News is bidding farewell to editor-in-chief Mahlatse Mahlase. She will be succeeded by respected journalist and editor, Sbu Ngalwa, who will head up the news operations from 10 January 2022.

Ngalwa has a career spanning 18 years, working for some of the country’s leading news brands. In his role as editor-in-chief of Daily Dispatch and DispatchLive, the titles received national awards. He’s currently the politics editor for Newzroom Afrika and chair of the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef).

“I’m excited to be part of the Eyewitness News team. I believe Mahlatse is leaving behind a solid team and a firm foundation on which to build. As we move into a digital future, I believe Eyewitness News is the best platform - through audio and digital news content - to produce trusted quality journalism and to continue to cultivate the best talent in the media industry,” said Ngalwa.

Mahlase, who joined Eyewitness News in 2018, has led with growing audiences and cemented the critical role of news across the Primedia radio and digital platforms. During her time, she has overseen the launch of an award-winning current affairs show and managed the Eyewitness News newsroom, which has won multiple awards during her time in the leadership chair.

“We welcome Sbu to Primedia as we embark on a digital journey that will amplify our brands and see us innovate and enrich our audience’s journey,” said Primedia Broadcasting’s chairperson Geraint Crwys-Williams. Primedia owns Eyewitness News.

“Mahlatse provided progressive leadership as we navigated challenging times exacerbated by the global pandemic, overseeing a busy newsroom covering stories and moments of huge public importance, including elections – national and local. I want to thank Mahlatse for navigating the challenges she and the team faced over the past few years, and wish her all the very best on her new journey” said Crwys-Williams.

Mahlase also welcomed Ngalwa.

“I have grown significantly during my tenure at Primedia. I have worked with a fantastic team of editors and journalists who worked very hard to ensure that we continue to be a leading news brand in the country, delivering journalism of the highest quality and ethics to our audiences despite the challenges facing news media across the world. I will miss the team dearly, but I am also excited to be handing the baton to Sbu, with whom I had worked in the field when we were young political reporters, and now also serve together at Sanef.”

Mahlase is leaving to pursue a role outside of the news media space.

