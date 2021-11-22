Herman Mashaba did not run Joburg well - Helen Zille





The City of Johannesburg has convened its first council meeting today following the November 1 local government elections.

270 Councillors are being sworn in and the election of a speaker will then follow.

It is not yet clear who will be the Executive Mayor as political parties spent the weekend trying to form coalitions to lead the city.

Democratic Alliance federal council chairperson Helen Zille says they will not support ActionSA president Herman Mashaba to be the mayor of the City of Johannesburg again.

If a minority coalition has to rely on the EFF then as we learned in the past Herman Mashaba dances to the EFF's tune. In 2016 you saw how Herman Mashaba became the EFF's mayor. Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council chairperson

He (Mashaba) enabled or did not stop massive land invasions. Secondly, he brought insourcing and most people in the DA said Herman Mashaba was more in the EFF caucus than the DA caucus. Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council chairperson

Zille says she knows that the EFF will be running the minority coalition behind the scenes.

We will oppose the ANC but we will not facilitate an EFF-controlled coalition. Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council chairperson

The bottom line is that Herman Mashaba did not run Joburg well the first time around. This is not a personality issue, we are running a political party not a dinner party. Helen Zille, Chairperson - DA federal council chairperson

Helen Zille on #TheCMShow says Herman Mashaba didn’t run Joburg well. I ask why his party got 16% Of votes in JHB and 44 seats. She says it’s because of his views on foreign nationals that he got more votes. I say he held views even when he was in DA, she says that’s why he left. — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) November 22, 2021

Listen to the full interview below: