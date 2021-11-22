ANC's Eugene Johnson elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro





CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) councillor Eugene Johnson has been elected as the new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

Northern Alliance councillor Gary van Niekerk is another surprise as he's been elected council Speaker.

The council met on Monday following last week’s postponement of the swearing-in ceremony.

60 Votes for Eugene Johnson.

ANC celebrating her win!

Congratulations are in order!#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/3eTGPP2g5H — Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021

Van Niekerk was warmly welcomed as the new council Speaker.

He received 60 out of 119 votes, with Democratic Alliance (DA) nominee Rano Kayser receiving 59.

Van Niekerk thanked all those who voted for him, saying that he would also be a Speaker for those who didn’t back him.

"I trust that over the next five years I’ll have your cooperation, you will certainly have mine. Let’s bring a sense of decorum back to the council in Port Elizabeth, Gqeberha," Van Niekerk said.

Former Speaker of the Council, Buyelwa Mafaya, was elected deputy mayor unopposed.

