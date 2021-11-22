Dudu Busani-Dube shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist





This past Saturday, the author of the popular television series _Hlomu _graced the 702 airwaves with her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist, a specially tailored playlist dedicated to all the special moments in her life. There certainly is no better way to relive all those moments but with music.

Dudu Busani-Dube is the author of the popular Hlomu series of self-published novels, being Hlomu the Wife, Zandile the Resolute, and Naledi his Love, which has sold tens of thousands of copies. Her latest book, Zulu Wedding (2018) is based on the popular film by the same name, which she wrote at the request of the film’s creator and producer, Lineo Sekeleoane.

Stream her Soundtracks Of My Life playlist and more on Spotify.

Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM