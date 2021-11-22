'Women's intuition about cheating partners is usually right'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Open Line/Talkers
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry. 25 November 2021 4:50 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Local
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal. 25 November 2021 7:18 AM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards 'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa. 24 November 2021 7:11 PM
View all Politics
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures? A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on ti... 25 November 2021 4:33 PM
'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir Dan Moyane was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot do... 25 November 2021 2:45 PM
Athol Trollip: The farmer-turned-politician who loves to dance Athol Trollip could've ended up continuing his family's legacy in farming but he instead chose to serve people through politics. 25 November 2021 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:43 AM
[VIDEO] Disturbing scenes as guy demanding woman get out of his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Eighties pop star Tiffany swears at fans after off key performance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Women's intuition about cheating partners is usually right'

22 November 2021 4:08 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cheating
Cheating spouses
Dating

Owner of Cheatingspouses.co.za Armand Trollip explains how they their conduct their business.

Owner of Cheatingspouses.co.za Armand Trollip says most people that seek their services are women.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Trollip says they assess the situation with the clients before they take on the case.

He says they do not hack into anyone devices but they do old school surveillance.

Most of our clients that walk into my office are females suspecting that their husbands or boyfriends are cheating on them. Women when they usually have that seventh sense or intuition they are usually right, they usually need that confirmation.

Armand Trollip, Owner - Cheatingspouses.co.za

We do old-school surveillance. We've got a few tricks up our sleeves and because we get a mandate, we make use of tracking devices and because of the POPI Act, we make we get consent.

Armand Trollip, Owner - Cheatingspouses.co.za

Listen to the full interview below:




22 November 2021 4:08 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Cheating
Cheating spouses
Dating

More from Local

GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign

25 November 2021 7:46 PM

Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film

25 November 2021 4:50 PM

With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party

25 November 2021 2:29 PM

This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If you suspect any form of abuse TAKE ACTION - People Opposing Women Abuse

25 November 2021 1:23 PM

POWA communications manager Thandiwe McCloy says you must check the situation and if it is too dangerous call the neighbours and police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?

25 November 2021 1:01 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says the National Institute For Communicable Diseases is expected to hold a briefing to reflect on the new variant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Forget about parties now, it takes one person to infect everyone with COVID-19'

25 November 2021 7:49 AM

Department of Health acting director-general Dr Nicholas Crisp reflects on the rising coronavirus infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter

24 November 2021 8:15 PM

Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eThekwini councillors choose ANC’s Kaunda over DA’s Graham for mayorship

24 November 2021 5:54 PM

After various point of orders from various parties expressing dismay with the proceedings, two candidates were finally been nominated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips to survive Black Friday

24 November 2021 5:43 PM

Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler offers tips on how to survive Black Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Founder of Kasi Economy on a mission to open one-stop shop

24 November 2021 5:19 PM

Kabelo Enos Makinta says he started the social media pages during lockdown to empower and uplift people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir

Lifestyle

Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?

Local

Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film

Local

EWN Highlights

Don't mislead customers on Black Friday, National Consumer Commission warns

25 November 2021 8:14 PM

Renewed uncertainty about tight lockdowns ahead of Dec due to new variant

25 November 2021 7:37 PM

South Africa not extending permits for 250,000 Zimbabweans

25 November 2021 7:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA