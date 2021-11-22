'Women's intuition about cheating partners is usually right'





Owner of Cheatingspouses.co.za Armand Trollip says most people that seek their services are women.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Trollip says they assess the situation with the clients before they take on the case.

He says they do not hack into anyone devices but they do old school surveillance.

Most of our clients that walk into my office are females suspecting that their husbands or boyfriends are cheating on them. Women when they usually have that seventh sense or intuition they are usually right, they usually need that confirmation. Armand Trollip, Owner - Cheatingspouses.co.za

We do old-school surveillance. We've got a few tricks up our sleeves and because we get a mandate, we make use of tracking devices and because of the POPI Act, we make we get consent. Armand Trollip, Owner - Cheatingspouses.co.za

