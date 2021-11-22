Why security needs to be improved at police stations
The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says it is angry that police stations continue to be attacked by criminals.
The latest incident took place on Sunday night at Malamulele police station where the gang made off with firearms and ammunition.
John Perlman speaks to Institute for Security Studies (ISS) senior researcher Dr Johan Burger about why police stations are targets for criminals.
What we want to know is that they are looking to improve security at these police stations perhaps tell us whether they have arrested somebody.Dr Johan Burger, Senior researcher - Institute for Security Studies
Criminals are in search of firearms all the time. Whenever they do house robberies, business robberies apart from their primary targets such as cash and valuables, their secondary target is firearms.Dr Johan Burger, Senior researcher - Institute for Security Studies
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100332258_weapons-stash-with-automatic-assault-rifles-and-accessories-shotgun-and-sniper-rifle-consisting-of-b.html?vti=mmvu0g0s9dnx2gnipq-1-13
