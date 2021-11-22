Supply chain woes force retailers to ditch China and go proudly South African





Supply chain disruptions are forcing South African retailers to source their goods locally.

The Foschini Group (TFG), to name one example, wants to annually make 30 million pieces of clothing in South Africa within four years.

It also wants to produce more furniture and jewellery in the country.

TFG is investing R575 million in local supply chains over the next three to five years.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Evan Walker, a Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management (scroll up to listen).

China … is also sitting with a huge power crisis… Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

TFG… they’ve been at the forefront of this… and it’s worked very well for them, creating a lot of additional jobs in South Africa… A lot of local retailers have seen how well TFG has done with that… It’s becoming more structural… Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

It’s not just China… We still have very cheap labour in South Africa… The barriers to entry are a lot lower… Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

Our retailers are flush with capital… The industry is in a way better shape than it’s ever been before… Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

