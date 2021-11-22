Restrictions to change in 4th wave as Gauteng records 300% COVID-19 cases rise





Gauteng Covid-19 positive cases are on the rise.

In the last reporting cycle, the province recorded 545 new Covid-19 infections nearly 80% of all new cases in South Africa.

South Africa has recorded 687 new cases and two deaths, bringing the death toll to 89 574 on Wednesday.

John Perlman speaks to member of the Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee Professor Bruce Mellado.

Last week we've had a very strong increase of 300% which is certainly much higher than we would have expected given the history of the pandemic. Prof Bruce Mellado, Member - Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee

We need to understand what level of restrictions are we going to need during the fourth wave, they are going to be different compared to the third. Prof Bruce Mellado, Member - Gauteng Premier COVID-19 Advisory Committee

