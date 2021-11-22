Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth
Netcare Group on Monday announced an increase in adjusted headline earnings per share of 107.4% (to 67.4 cents) for the year ending on 30 September 2021.
The company is declaring a dividend of 34 cents per share after suspending it in the previous financial year.
Profit after tax is up 88.8% to R904 million (compared to R313 million in 2020).
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland (scroll up to listen).
We try and understand why people are objecting to vaccination… We’re engaging our staff…Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare
If you’ve been vaccinated… it doesn’t prevent you from getting covid, but it certainly prevents you from getting the severe form that results in hospitalisation… The vast majority of cases we currently have in our hospitals are unvaccinated…Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare
We are seeing early signs of recovery… As much as we try and write off Covid, it does come back and surprise us…Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Business
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign
Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson.Read More
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy
The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results.Read More
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP
Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal.Read More
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices
Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread.Read More
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter
Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid.Read More
Biscuits are big business
There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brandsRead More
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards
'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa.Read More
Founder of Kasi Economy on a mission to open one-stop shop
Kabelo Enos Makinta says he started the social media pages during lockdown to empower and uplift people.Read More
Toast Africa’s tomorrow with the Absa 'Champagne in Africa Festival'
This year, over 25 champagne houses will participate in the Festival.Read More