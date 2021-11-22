



Netcare Group on Monday announced an increase in adjusted headline earnings per share of 107.4% (to 67.4 cents) for the year ending on 30 September 2021.

The company is declaring a dividend of 34 cents per share after suspending it in the previous financial year.

Profit after tax is up 88.8% to R904 million (compared to R313 million in 2020).

Netcare Milpark hospital. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland (scroll up to listen).

We try and understand why people are objecting to vaccination… We’re engaging our staff… Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

If you’ve been vaccinated… it doesn’t prevent you from getting covid, but it certainly prevents you from getting the severe form that results in hospitalisation… The vast majority of cases we currently have in our hospitals are unvaccinated… Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We are seeing early signs of recovery… As much as we try and write off Covid, it does come back and surprise us… Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Netcare resumes dividend after strong earnings growth