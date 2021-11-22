



JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse has officially been elected the new mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

She beat the African National Congress (ANC)'s Mpho Moerane as councillors cast their ballot for the new leadership in the first council sitting taking place at the Brixton multipurpose centre on Monday.

‼️BREAKING NEWS‼️



@mphophlatse1 of the DA has been elected new EXECUTIVE MAYOR of Johannesburg!



Election of the Chief Whip to follow #JoburgCouncil #JoburgLive pic.twitter.com/LGTqprVDdy — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 22, 2021

The DA’s Vasco da Gama is the new speaker of the City of Johannesburg with 147 votes cast in his favour.

Da Gama was up against the ANC's Eunice Mgcina - who had received two nominations. She got 118 votes.

Counting by IEC officials took place under the watchful eye of party agents earlier, the announcement was made by the acting City Manager Floyd Brink who has presided over proceedings.

JUST IN: Cllr Vasco Da Gama elected as the Speaker of Council in Joburg #JoburgCouncil #JoburgLive ^NS pic.twitter.com/zZbyarUEeQ — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) November 22, 2021

ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba saw his ambitions dashed after the DA refused to form a coalition with his party.

This article first appeared on EWN : It's a win for the DA as Mpho Phalatse is elected Joburg mayor