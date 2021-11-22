4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Open Line/Talkers
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film With the 16 Days of Activism having being launched for 2021, John Perlman looks at the gender-based violence in the film industry. 25 November 2021 4:50 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Local
Absa fires Pityana: We are waiting to see how everything will play out - ABSIP Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals deputy president Langa Madonko reflects on Pityana's dismissal. 25 November 2021 7:18 AM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
'It's an outrage!' Sipho Pityana hits back after he's fired from Absa boards 'It's unfortunate and, indeed, unlawful.' Bruce Whitfield interviews business executive Sipho Pityana after he's axed by Absa. 24 November 2021 7:11 PM
View all Politics
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
Biscuits are big business There is a chance that Mondelez South Africa is looking to acquire some more SA brands 24 November 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures? A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on ti... 25 November 2021 4:33 PM
'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir Dan Moyane was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot do... 25 November 2021 2:45 PM
Athol Trollip: The farmer-turned-politician who loves to dance Athol Trollip could've ended up continuing his family's legacy in farming but he instead chose to serve people through politics. 25 November 2021 12:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:43 AM
[VIDEO] Disturbing scenes as guy demanding woman get out of his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:42 AM
[WATCH] Eighties pop star Tiffany swears at fans after off key performance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN. 22 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Local

4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng

22 November 2021 6:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
University of KwaZulu Natal
fourth wave
Richards Lessells

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist from the University of KZN.

Covid-19 infection data suggest that a fourth wave of Covid-19 in South Africa is imminent, and already starting in Gauteng.

© lightwise/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal (scroll up to listen).

It’s worrying… We’ll get more information over the next few days…

Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal

There will be significant pockets in the population of susceptible people…

Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal

I don’t want to see the level of suffering and death we saw in the third wave… The level of vaccination we’ve got will reduce the impact… but won’t eliminate it…

Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng




22 November 2021 6:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
University of KwaZulu Natal
fourth wave
Richards Lessells

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun International shuts down all its hotels

28 June 2021 6:36 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

14 June 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'

14 June 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen releases first batch of locally finished J&J Covid-19 vaccines for Africa

26 July 2021 6:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy'

28 June 2021 7:04 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO

21 June 2021 7:24 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But…

21 June 2021 7:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare has a plan to save South Africa’s vaccine rollout

14 June 2021 6:47 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen Pharmacare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We’re getting 300 000 J&J vaccines this week'

14 June 2021 6:21 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Helen Rees, Chairperson of the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How effective was South Africa’s Covid-19 recovery stimulus?

26 April 2021 6:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir

Lifestyle

Could new COVID-19 variant drive the looming fourth wave?

Local

Panel discussion zooms in on gender-based violence in SA film

Local

EWN Highlights

Don't mislead customers on Black Friday, National Consumer Commission warns

25 November 2021 8:14 PM

Renewed uncertainty about tight lockdowns ahead of Dec due to new variant

25 November 2021 7:37 PM

South Africa not extending permits for 250,000 Zimbabweans

25 November 2021 7:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA