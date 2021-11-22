



Covid-19 infection data suggest that a fourth wave of Covid-19 in South Africa is imminent, and already starting in Gauteng.

© lightwise/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Richards Lessells, an infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal (scroll up to listen).

It’s worrying… We’ll get more information over the next few days… Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal

There will be significant pockets in the population of susceptible people… Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal

I don’t want to see the level of suffering and death we saw in the third wave… The level of vaccination we’ve got will reduce the impact… but won’t eliminate it… Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist - University of KwaZulu Natal

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 4th wave of Covid-19 in SA is imminent – perhaps already on its way in Gauteng