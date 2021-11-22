Chaos erupts at eThekwini council sitting ahead of electing new mayor





DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) supporters in the eThekwini region have on Monday disrupted the council meeting at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The council was expected to elect chief whips, a mayor and deputy mayor after electing the speaker of the council.

But members started misbehaving during the sitting, even exchanging strong language.

This led to ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters storming the gate.

EFF councillors stopped their own from making their way inside, but ANC members went ahead.

This led to chaotic scenes inside the house.

[WATCH] More disruptions here at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, ANC and EFF supporters are seen making their way inside the but EFF councillors are preventing their members from coming inside. #EthekwiniCouncil pic.twitter.com/fQMw5e6EDJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 22, 2021

